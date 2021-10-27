CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.31. CenterPoint Energy posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

CNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.36.

CNP traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $26.31. 3,292,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,347,032. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $27.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 330,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 22,876 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 148,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 595,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 135,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 75,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

