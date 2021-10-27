CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will post $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.31. CenterPoint Energy posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CenterPoint Energy.
CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.
CNP traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $26.31. 3,292,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,347,032. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.74 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $27.19.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.57%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 330,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,128,000 after acquiring an additional 22,876 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 148,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 595,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 124.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 135,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after buying an additional 75,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.
CenterPoint Energy Company Profile
CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.
See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CenterPoint Energy (CNP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.