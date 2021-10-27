Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-1.390-$-1.390 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.17 billion-$9.17 billion.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Central Japan Railway in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a neutral rating for the company.

Get Central Japan Railway alerts:

Central Japan Railway stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.87. 56,753 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 0.36. Central Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $17.18.

Central Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:CJPRY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Japan Railway had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Research analysts forecast that Central Japan Railway will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Central Japan Railway

Central Japan Railway Co engages in the operation of railway services. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Merchandise, Real Estate, and Others. The Transportation segment involves railway and bus transportation services. The Merchandise segment manages department stores and also provides sales services of goods, and food in stations and trains.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.