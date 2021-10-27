Charles River Laboratories International (CRL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.56 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $914.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $429.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $426.71 and its 200 day moving average is $378.55. Charles River Laboratories International has a twelve month low of $219.79 and a twelve month high of $460.21.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.21, for a total transaction of $1,488,177.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.79, for a total transaction of $4,017,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,299,615.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,900 shares of company stock worth $16,673,320. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 42.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,865 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,153 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $88,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $458.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.79.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides essential products and services to help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, government agencies and academic institutions. It operates through the following segments: Research Models & Services, Discovery & Safety Assessment and Manufacturing Support.

