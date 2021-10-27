Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 411,314 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,109 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $142,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in ANSYS by 19.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 145.2% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 92,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,842,000 after purchasing an additional 54,928 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 47.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 234,189 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,602,000 after acquiring an additional 75,361 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 26.3% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 8.2% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 7,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total transaction of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,361 shares of company stock worth $24,529,192. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANSS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on ANSYS from $389.00 to $398.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $349.75.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $376.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $359.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a PE ratio of 72.26, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $292.79 and a 12 month high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

