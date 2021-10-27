Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,707,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,961 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $146,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its stake in CBRE Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 18.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 14,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group stock opened at $104.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $106.05.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares in the company, valued at $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.83.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.