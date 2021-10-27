Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $161.46 Million Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,947,697 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 59,969 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Corning worth $161,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,162,052.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total value of $602,898.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,724 shares of company stock worth $3,607,219 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GLW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

NYSE GLW opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.32. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $31.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 69.06%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

