Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $169.28 Million Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 921,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,847 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $169,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ENPH. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,335.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 124,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,226,000 after purchasing an additional 119,824 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $740,000. QS Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $3,254,195.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 171,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,088,253.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,695 shares of company stock valued at $9,147,907. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENPH shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $214.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.99.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $173.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.62. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.49 and a 52-week high of $229.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.67. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.52, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.28%. The business had revenue of $316.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

