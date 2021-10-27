Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 6,440 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 266,132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,440 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $172,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,988 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 77,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,711,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Deccan Value Investors L.P. grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 435,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $256,064,000 after buying an additional 48,842 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,880 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

TDG opened at $642.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $453.76 and a 1 year high of $688.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $619.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $627.79.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $762.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $687.29.

In other news, CFO Michael Lisman acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $591.19 per share, for a total transaction of $502,511.50. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 2,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,260.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $641.27, for a total value of $7,374,605.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $27,727,090 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

