Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 7.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,203,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,419 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $157,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Comerica by 51.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 275.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 69.9% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 229.4% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 45.8% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CMA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research raised Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Truist lifted their price objective on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

NYSE:CMA opened at $87.62 on Wednesday. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $41.34 and a one year high of $89.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.94.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total value of $64,355.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

