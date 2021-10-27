Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (CHE.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 28th

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, November 25th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th.

TSE CHE.UN traded down C$0.04 on Wednesday, hitting C$8.04. The stock had a trading volume of 317,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,883. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of C$4.07 and a 52-week high of C$8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.60, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of C$832.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.10.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHE.UN. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a research report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.53.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

