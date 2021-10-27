Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,250 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.68% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $35,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 57.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Chesapeake Utilities in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CPK opened at $132.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.39. Chesapeake Utilities Co. has a 1 year low of $93.31 and a 1 year high of $133.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $111.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.77%. On average, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.61%.

CPK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $183,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $103,574.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,468 shares of company stock worth $325,891 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

