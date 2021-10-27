Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of CHW opened at C$12.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$217.36 million and a P/E ratio of 9.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 565.13, a current ratio of 39.46 and a quick ratio of 37.62. Chesswood Group has a 12 month low of C$5.51 and a 12 month high of C$13.89.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.27. The company had revenue of C$30.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$29.40 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chesswood Group will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CHW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Chesswood Group from C$14.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Chesswood Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on Chesswood Group from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, insider CB Leaseco Holdings Inc. bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,855.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,887,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$21,832,551.58. Insiders acquired a total of 10,700 shares of company stock valued at $123,417 in the last quarter.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

