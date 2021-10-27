Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,409,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 129,464 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Chevron were worth $357,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 66.7% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 65.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist raised their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.80.

NYSE:CVX traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.96. 151,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,501,354. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.45 billion, a PE ratio of 61.02, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $65.16 and a 1-year high of $114.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. Chevron’s revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

