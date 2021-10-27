Chia Network (XCH) Hits Market Cap of $216.92 Million

Chia Network (CURRENCY:XCH) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 27th. One Chia Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $137.10 or 0.00232601 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Chia Network has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Chia Network has a market capitalization of $216.92 million and approximately $34.37 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chia Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.19 or 0.00069874 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 40.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00071616 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.97 or 0.00096662 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,194.99 or 1.00429311 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,970.59 or 0.06736435 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Chia Network Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 1,582,223 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Buying and Selling Chia Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chia Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chia Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chia Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.