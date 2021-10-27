Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 86.5% from the September 30th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 680,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CHOOF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. 57,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,598. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. Choom has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.50.
About Choom
Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Choom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.