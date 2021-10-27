Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Choom Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHOOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 86.5% from the September 30th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 680,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CHOOF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.05. 57,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,598. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.06. Choom has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.50.

About Choom

Choom Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of cannabis. The company was founded By Craig D. Schneider on September 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

