Christopher J. Henderson Sells 6,250 Shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) Stock

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total transaction of $35,062.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Salem Media Group stock opened at $3.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $97.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.48. Salem Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $63.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.19 million. Salem Media Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 4.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salem Media Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc engages in the provision of media specializing in Christian and conservative content. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Digital Media and Publishing. The Broadcast segment owns and operates radio stations in large metropolitan markets, which includes national and local programming content.

