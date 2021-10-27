Christopher Ross Anderson Purchases 70,000 Shares of Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (CVE:GOM) Stock

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. (CVE:GOM) Director Christopher Ross Anderson bought 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,968,750.

Christopher Ross Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Golden Dawn Minerals alerts:

On Tuesday, October 19th, Christopher Ross Anderson bought 9,500 shares of Golden Dawn Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,662.50.

Shares of CVE:GOM traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.18. 75,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.30. Golden Dawn Minerals Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.11 and a 12 month high of C$0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17.

Separately, Fundamental Research lowered their target price on Golden Dawn Minerals from C$9.46 to C$9.32 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Golden Dawn Minerals Company Profile

Golden Dawn Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Greenwood Precious Metals project consisting of the Lexington and Golden Crown properties located in the Greenwood mining division of south-central British Columbia, Canada; and Boundary Falls property consisting of three mineral claims and the May Mac mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Dawn Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Dawn Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.