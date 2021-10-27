Chubb (NYSE:CB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Chubb (NYSE:CB) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share.

Shares of CB opened at $187.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.05 and its 200 day moving average is $171.39. The company has a market capitalization of $82.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb has a 12-month low of $123.31 and a 12-month high of $188.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Chubb alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total value of $660,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772 in the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Argus upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Sunday, October 10th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.67.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.