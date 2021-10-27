CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Given New C$32.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on CI Financial to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their target price on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CI Financial to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank upped their price target on CI Financial from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC upgraded CI Financial to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$31.14.

CIX opened at C$28.36 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$25.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$22.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CI Financial has a one year low of C$14.91 and a one year high of C$28.57.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.75 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$662.43 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.4114684 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 31.59%.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

