CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 285 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,222 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in AMETEK by 10.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,417,000 after buying an additional 486,751 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in AMETEK by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,209,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $562,024,000 after buying an additional 167,689 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,012,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $534,186,000 after buying an additional 141,754 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in AMETEK by 19.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,808,000 after buying an additional 573,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in AMETEK by 2.1% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,271,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,808,000 after buying an additional 67,569 shares during the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK stock opened at $130.64 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.86 and a 52 week high of $140.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.25%.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AME. Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AMETEK from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

