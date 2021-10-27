CIBC Asset Management Inc Buys 1,191 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,620 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in United Rentals by 73.3% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 78 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in United Rentals by 153.3% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Rentals stock opened at $357.19 on Wednesday. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.25 and a twelve month high of $370.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $347.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on URI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $268.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.27.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

