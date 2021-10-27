CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 45 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $3,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Motco raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $354.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.80 billion, a PE ratio of 147.55 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $348.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.13. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $369.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. SBA Communications had a net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $575.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 2,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $820,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total value of $17,884,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $325.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $364.44.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

