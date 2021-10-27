CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 82 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,334 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Aptiv by 17,807.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,552,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $244,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543,880 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 30.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,892,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $537,092,000 after buying an additional 908,205 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its holdings in Aptiv by 156.7% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 914,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $126,091,000 after purchasing an additional 558,119 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 26.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,128,158 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $293,473,000 after buying an additional 444,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,112,261 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,276,302,000 after buying an additional 400,247 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $169.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $155.54 and its 200 day moving average is $152.21. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $92.56 and a 1 year high of $171.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $171.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $124.00 to $112.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.33.

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

