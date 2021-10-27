CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 8,726 iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Posted by on Oct 27th, 2021

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICVT. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 145.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 237.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter.

ICVT opened at $102.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.91 and its 200 day moving average is $100.07. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

