CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 532.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 4,203.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 282.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 29,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.72, for a total transaction of $1,414,682.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $27,678.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,013 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IRM opened at $46.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.85 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The company has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.618 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

