CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,408 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 607 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,196,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,202,000 after buying an additional 150,429 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,914 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,153,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,108,000 after purchasing an additional 592,956 shares during the last quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,796,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,109,000 after purchasing an additional 106,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,677,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,854,000 after purchasing an additional 85,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $120.36 on Wednesday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $109.07 and a 12-month high of $139.26. The company has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.76.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.96 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.92.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

