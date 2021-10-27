CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,477 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 946.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercury Systems stock opened at $52.88 on Wednesday. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.44 and a 52 week high of $88.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.21, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.95.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $250.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.75 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRCY. Bank of America cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mercury Systems to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist Financial lowered Mercury Systems to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.75.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company, which serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

