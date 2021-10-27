CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 280.0% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 9,865,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,835,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269,524 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 5,515.2% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,177,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,820,000 after buying an additional 3,120,453 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 325.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,735,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,989,000 after buying an additional 2,092,384 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 330.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,001,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,054 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 305.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,257,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,828,000 after acquiring an additional 947,591 shares during the period.

Shares of VONG opened at $75.35 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $53.43 and a one year high of $75.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.121 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

