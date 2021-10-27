CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 5,971 Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth $39,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth $63,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the second quarter worth $67,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 26.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 139.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $30.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.41. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $34.09.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 101.23%. Albertsons Companies’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.35%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACI. TheStreet raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.09 to $13.90 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Albertsons Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut shares of Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.73.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

