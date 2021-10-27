CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 4,008 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 401.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 74,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,101,000 after purchasing an additional 59,835 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 50,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,118,000 after buying an additional 11,972 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 707,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,518,000 after acquiring an additional 62,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,619,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.56.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $132.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of -46.15 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.49 and a 12 month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $3,594,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total transaction of $308,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,203 shares of company stock worth $45,987,946. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

