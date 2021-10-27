CIBC Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Capital Power (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power (TSE:CPX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities researchers at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They currently have a C$44.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on CPX. National Bankshares upped their target price on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Capital Power to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James downgraded Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$48.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. TD Securities upped their target price on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$45.05.

Shares of CPX stock traded down C$2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$40.51. The stock had a trading volume of 810,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,417. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$43.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$41.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.56. The firm has a market cap of C$4.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46. Capital Power has a 1-year low of C$29.13 and a 1-year high of C$45.05.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$332.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 2.0799999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total value of C$39,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,100 shares in the company, valued at C$136,090.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

