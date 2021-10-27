Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.10.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPXGF shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Cineplex stock opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11. Cineplex has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also engages in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema media, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

