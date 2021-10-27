Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $10.600-$10.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.58 billion-$7.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.62 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Argus increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $450.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $401.78.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $430.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas has a 12 month low of $311.69 and a 12 month high of $432.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $396.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.11%.

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total value of $1,200,064.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Schneider sold 21,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.99, for a total value of $8,546,004.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,296 shares of company stock worth $24,251,347. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

