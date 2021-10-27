CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $205.25 Million

Analysts expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to announce $205.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $201.80 million and the highest is $208.70 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $186.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full year sales of $804.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $796.30 million to $813.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $858.70 million, with estimates ranging from $844.30 million to $873.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.55 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 16.23% and a negative net margin of 12.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

CIR stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.68. 78,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,089. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.11 million, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.66. CIRCOR International has a 1-year low of $26.54 and a 1-year high of $43.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 18.9% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 77,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 53.4% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 21.3% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 104,233.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in CIRCOR International in the second quarter valued at $344,000. 95.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

