CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.39 EPS

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CIT Group had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. CIT Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CIT Group stock traded down $0.83 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.90. 43,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,040. CIT Group has a 52-week low of $27.19 and a 52-week high of $56.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CIT Group stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,628 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.81% of CIT Group worth $41,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CIT Group

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

