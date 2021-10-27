CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CIT Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. CIT Group’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CIT traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.69. The company had a trading volume of 43,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,040. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.93. CIT Group has a 1-year low of $27.19 and a 1-year high of $56.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. CIT Group’s payout ratio is currently -200.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CIT Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CIT Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,628 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.81% of CIT Group worth $41,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About CIT Group

CIT Group, Inc is a financial holding company, which provides financing, leasing and advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment consists of four divisions, commercial finance, rail, and real estate finance and business capital.

