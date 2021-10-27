CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Short Interest Update

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 2,100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Shares of CTPCY stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.13. The stock had a trading volume of 165 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,435. CITIC has a 52-week low of $3.42 and a 52-week high of $6.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.42.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

