Citigroup Lowers 3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target to $191.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $194.00 to $191.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on 3M from $213.00 to $193.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.77.

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $182.16 on Wednesday. 3M has a 1-year low of $156.13 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $186.98 and a 200-day moving average of $195.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,675.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in 3M by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 8,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $16,185,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 106.5% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares in the last quarter. 66.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

