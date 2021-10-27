Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,765 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,324 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of Citizens Financial Group worth $10,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 17.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.6% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 40,598 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.18.

CFG stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.31. 60,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,675,666. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.68.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 64.73%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

