City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City Developments (OTCMKTS:CDEVY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “City Developments Limited (CDL) is one of the largest real estate companies of Singapore. By market capitalization, the firm’s income-stable and geographically-diversified portfolio comprises residences, offices, hotels, serviced apartments, integrated developments and shopping malls. CDL has hotel assets in one of the world’s largest hotel groups – its London-listed subsidiary, Millennium & Copthorne Hotels plc (M&C), has over 130 hotels globally, many in key gateway cities. Globally, CDL has developed over 40,000 homes and is one of Singapore’s largest commercial landlords, with one of the biggest land banks amongst Singapore private-sector developers. Building on its track record of over 50 years in real estate development, investment and management, CDL has developed growth platforms in five key international markets – UK, US, China, Japan and Australia. The Company is also leveraging its stable of prime assets and growing its real estate funds management business. “

Get City Developments alerts:

Separately, CLSA raised City Developments from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, City Developments has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of City Developments stock opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.42. City Developments has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $6.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0822 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. City Developments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.90%.

City Developments Company Profile

City Developments Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the property development and ownership. It operates through the following segments: Property Development, Hotel Operations, Investment Properties, and Others. The Property Development segment develops and purchases properties for sale.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on City Developments (CDEVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for City Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.