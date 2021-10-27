City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $41.39 Million

Equities analysts predict that City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) will report $41.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $42.31 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $39.92 million. City Office REIT posted sales of $41.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full-year sales of $161.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $157.95 million to $163.97 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $169.44 million, with estimates ranging from $164.49 million to $177.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover City Office REIT.

CIO has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of City Office REIT in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley raised their target price on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on City Office REIT from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

In related news, CEO James Thomas Farrar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $76,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIO. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in City Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIO stock opened at $19.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59. City Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $834.49 million, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

