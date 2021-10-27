Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Acquires 12,951 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 126.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,169 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,951 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 19.3% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 25,148 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,532,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 634.9% in the 2nd quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 563,298 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,305,000 after buying an additional 486,644 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $16,067,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,066,729 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $64,964,000 after buying an additional 273,420 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.36.

COP stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.96. The company had a trading volume of 158,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,410,194. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.28. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

