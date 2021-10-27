Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Acquires New Shares in First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 47,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC owned 0.28% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 27,677.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.06. 68,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,458,541. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.76. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $19.43.

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

