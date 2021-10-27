Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.9% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ traded up $2.23 on Wednesday, reaching $381.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,076,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,460,352. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $369.74 and a 200 day moving average of $353.48. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $266.97 and a twelve month high of $382.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

