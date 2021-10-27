Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ventas by 433.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,069,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,544 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Ventas by 427.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,280,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,037 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in Ventas by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,099,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,967,000 after acquiring an additional 916,550 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in Ventas in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,006,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ventas by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,506,000 after purchasing an additional 879,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,075 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total transaction of $1,023,587.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,002,047.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventas stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.05. The company had a trading volume of 19,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,827. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.47. The company has a market cap of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.26. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $919.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.94 million. Ventas had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.94.

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

