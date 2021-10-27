Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $2.13 Million Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC cut its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Roku comprises about 0.6% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Roku by 100.0% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 150.0% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

ROKU traded down $3.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $320.05. 50,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,174,064. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $196.52 and a one year high of $490.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 197.57 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $335.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $361.99.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total value of $26,076,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 529,758 shares of company stock worth $186,304,681 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stephens raised shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $400.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Cleveland Research initiated coverage on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $389.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.59.

About Roku

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.