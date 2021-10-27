Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 4,469 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 45.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,298 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 389,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,869,000 after buying an additional 14,358 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $1,187,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 42,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,842,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $169.76. The stock had a trading volume of 212,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,515,481. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.48 billion, a PE ratio of 282.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $117.23 and a 12 month high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.73.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

