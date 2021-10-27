Clean Coal Technologies (OTCMKTS:CCTC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCTC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. Clean Coal Technologies shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 1,965,831 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

About Clean Coal Technologies (OTCMKTS:CCTC)

Clean Coal Technologies, Inc engages in the development of commercially viable and scalable coal dehydration technology. Its technology portfolio include Pristine-M, Pristine-SA, and Pristine. The Pristine is designed to remove moisture and volatile matter, rendering a cleaner thermal coal. The Pristine-M, is a low-cost coal dehydration technology.

