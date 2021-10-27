Clean Harbors (CLH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Clean Harbors to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Clean Harbors to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:CLH opened at $113.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 1.75. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $52.22 and a 1 year high of $115.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $255,476.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Andrea Robertson sold 2,168 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $214,935.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 54,650 shares of company stock worth $5,530,472 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Clean Harbors stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 69.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 201,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,974 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of Clean Harbors worth $18,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. CJS Securities raised Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.78.

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

