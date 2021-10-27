Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc’s (NYSE:CWAN) Quiet Period Will End on November 3rd

Clearwater Analytics’ (NYSE:CWAN) quiet period will end on Wednesday, November 3rd. Clearwater Analytics had issued 30,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 24th. The total size of the offering was $540,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During Clearwater Analytics’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CWAN shares. DA Davidson began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

NYSE:CWAN opened at $24.81 on Wednesday. Clearwater Analytics has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $27.68.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Clearwater Analytics stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

